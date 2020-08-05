Information meeting in Algona outlines Main Street project
Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:06am admin1
By:
Alan Van Ormer
ALGONA—The scope of a four-block, Main Street street improvement project from Lucas Street to Commercial Street was outlined during a public information meeting at Bertha Godfrey Elementary School gym on Wednesday, July 29.
The estimated cost of the project is $1.3 million. An estimated $997,000 will be funded through the Iowa Department of Transportation’s statewide transportation improvement program.
