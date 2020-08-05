Information meeting in Algona outlines Main Street project

ALGONA—The scope of a four-block, Main Street street improvement project from Lucas Street to Commercial Street was outlined during a public information meeting at Bertha Godfrey Elementary School gym on Wednesday, July 29.

The estimated cost of the project is $1.3 million. An estimated $997,000 will be funded through the Iowa Department of Transportation’s statewide transportation improvement program.

Read more about the project in the August 6 edition of the Kossuth County Advance.