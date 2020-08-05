Home / Home
Wes Brown and Wes Boyer of Bolton & Menk join Kurt Nielsen, Algona streets superintendent, to view a map of the Main Street improvement project during an informational meeting at Bertha Godfrey Elementary School gym on Wednesday, July 29. Photo by Alan Van Ormer

Information meeting in Algona outlines Main Street project

Wed, 08/05/2020 - 9:06am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA—The scope of a four-block, Main Street street improvement project from Lucas Street to Commercial Street was outlined during a public information meeting at Bertha Godfrey Elementary School gym on Wednesday, July 29.

The estimated cost of the project is $1.3 million. An estimated $997,000 will be funded through the Iowa Department of Transportation’s statewide transportation improvement program. 

 

Read more about the project in the August 6 edition of the Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here