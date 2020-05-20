Home / Home

Indian Days canceled, fall event possible

Wed, 05/20/2020 - 12:10pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Titonka Indian Days 2020, which was scheduled for June 28-28, has been cancelled.Organizers hope to create additional events in late summer or early fall to make up for the loss of the annual celebration that brings people to town to enjoy time with those who live in the community.

Heather Brandt, treasurer for the Titonka Community Club, said the club hopes to discuss the possibilities at its June meeting.

Get all the details in the May 21 Kossuth County Advance.

