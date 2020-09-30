Home / Home

Improper click could lose county’s network

Wed, 09/30/2020 - 6:29am admin1
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA—One improper click on a Kossuth County employee’s desktop computer could potentially take down the county’s network completely. 

 

Kossuth County IT Director Derek Olson doesn’t want that to happen, but he also doesn’t want to block legitimate network use by employees.

During a security update discussion with county department heads at this week's board of supervisors meeting, Olson outlined a policy that would help with any possible shutdowns of the county network system. Get the full story in the Oct. 1 Kossuth County Advance.

