ILCC Trustees approve farm lab

The Iowa Lakes Community College (ILCC) Board of Trustees met Tuesday, April 21 via Zoom (to maintain social distancing measures). Delaine Hiney, executive director of Facilities Management, received approval to move forward with plans and specifications to construct a new farm lab facility at the Iowa Lakes Community College Farm located on the Emmetsburg Campus.

“The lab facility is a one-story, 7,600-square-foot building and associated worksite constructed using ACE funding,” said Hiney. ILCC will request bids for the facility. A public bid opening is scheduled for Monday, May 18, at 2 pm.

