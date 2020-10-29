Home / Home

ILCC secures $250,000 to start industrial maintenance program in Algona

Thu, 10/29/2020 - 10:25am admin1

Iowa Lakes Community College secures a $249,852 grant from the Coronavirus Relief Registered Apprenticeship Incentive Grant Program funded through the federal CARES Act. Iowa Lakes will use the grant funds to create an industrial technician lab on the Algona Campus.

The addition of the lab will allow Iowa Lakes to pilot an industrial technician apprenticeship program with the capability of replicating the electrical apprenticeship program currently being offered at the Spirit Lake Campus. 

 

Get the full story in the Oct. 29 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here