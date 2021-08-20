ILCC graduation has Kossuth connections

EMMETSBURG—Summer commencement ceremony for Iowa Lakes Community College was held on the Emmetsburg campus of ILCC on Friday, July 30. More than 70 students applied for summer graduation to receive the certificate, diploma, and/or degree earned.

Abigail Kintzle, a massage therapy diploma candidate and business owner from Swea City, presented the student address. Elizabeth Larsen, massage therapy instructor from Algona, introduced Kintzle.

See the full story in the Aug. 19 Advance.