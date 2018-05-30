Ideals become personal

Algona’s Memorial Day service took place to honor departed comrades in front of the Kossuth County Courthouse at 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning. The day was hot, but there was plenty of shade, and the event was well-attended.

Music was played by Algona High School’s band under the direction of Kurt Kissinger. 17 flags were dedicated to honor comrades who passed away this past year. Memorial wreaths were set out one by one.

