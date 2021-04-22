Idea for awning, changes on library project discussed

ALGONA—A bill, an idea for a new awning, change orders and other ideas to incorporate into the Algona Public Library renovation project were handled and/or discussed at the Algona City Council meeting Monday, April 19.

The council approved a payment of $218,462.93 to Henkel Construction for its most recent work on the facility. The balance to finish the project is $627,459.16.

Council members met with Lori Walton, the Algona Public Library director, and Siri Hartsfield, a member of the library’s board of trustees, during a work session prior to the regular council meeting. They reviewed the status of the library renovation project, which Walton said remains on track, despite a number of matters that have cropped up and forced change orders from the original plans.

