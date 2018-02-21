Home / Home

Ice storm freezes up county

Wed, 02/21/2018 - 3:33pm admin1
By: 
Alyssa Larson

Freezing rain hit Kossuth County early on Monday morning, caking roads, trees, and cars with an estimated quarter inch of ice. 

Travel became precarious, as the ice-laded roads saw no relief from the constant drizzle. Drivers venturing out into the storm had difficulty scraping off their windshields and saw slippery road conditions; in some cases making travel on hills nearly impossible. 

“It was a battle yesterday,” remarked Kendall Pals, Algona chief of police.

