Ice storm freezes up county

Freezing rain hit Kossuth County early on Monday morning, caking roads, trees, and cars with an estimated quarter inch of ice.

Travel became precarious, as the ice-laded roads saw no relief from the constant drizzle. Drivers venturing out into the storm had difficulty scraping off their windshields and saw slippery road conditions; in some cases making travel on hills nearly impossible.

“It was a battle yesterday,” remarked Kendall Pals, Algona chief of police.