Hy-Vee cart races provide money for food pantries

ALGONA — Hy-Vee store director Dan Steenhoek had the honor of counting down from five to start the annual cart races to raise money for the Kossuth County and Swea City food pantries.

“This is fun. It provides a lot of excitement,” he said, after starting the first of two heats on Thursday, Feb. 22, in the Algona store. The cart race was held during National FFA week. “It is a great cause raising money for the food pantries.”

An estimated $3,250 was raised during the event. Each of the food pantries was provided gift cards to use to buy food for the community members.

