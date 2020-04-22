Home / Home

How will businesses change when re-opened?

Wed, 04/22/2020 - 8:36am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

When businesses open once more in Algona, it may be a slow process for customers to go back to a normal shopping experience.

One business owner, Seth Schaldecker, managing partner for Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., said businesses may reopen in a similar way to how they shut down. “It will be kind of a slow wave of re-opening. Customers will have to adjust to different ways of shopping,” he said. “We’re probably going to have to pay a little more attention to cleanliness all the time. Maybe this is a good reminder for us to do that. Eventually, it will just get back to normal, and I’m looking forward to that.”

Read more in the April 23 Advance.

