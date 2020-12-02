How to recruit more teachers?

ALGONA—Teacher recruitment and licensure continues to be an issue in rural school districts. Algona Community School District is no exception. When the legislative session starts in January, the Algona Community School District hopes the legislature will address teacher recruitment challenges.

“There is a shortage of teachers. It is real,” said Superintendent Joe Carter. “Our applicant pools for our jobs are much shallower than they were or have been in a number of years. That shortage in rural Iowa is magnified tremendously.”

Read more about this matter involving the Algona school district in the Dec. 3 Kossuth County Advance.