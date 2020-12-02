Home / Home

How to recruit more teachers?

Wed, 12/02/2020 - 11:52am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA—Teacher recruitment and licensure continues to be an issue in rural school districts. Algona Community School District is no exception. When the legislative session starts in January, the Algona Community School District hopes the legislature will address teacher recruitment challenges.

“There is a shortage of teachers. It is real,” said Superintendent Joe Carter. “Our applicant pools for our jobs are much shallower than they were or have been in a number of years. That shortage in rural Iowa is magnified tremendously.”

 

Read more about this matter involving the Algona school district in the Dec. 3 Kossuth County Advance.

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here