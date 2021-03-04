How AMU insulated Algona during electric crisis

ALGONA—Algona Municipal Utilities’ reaction during the electric generation and distribution crisis that struck a wide swath of the nation’s midsection was outlined during the monthly meeting of the utility’s board of trustees last week.

While some parts of the region experienced short-term blackouts, and other areas of the country experienced a total loss of power for days and even weeks, Algona Municipal Utilities (AMU) customers did not go without power.

Get the full story on why that happened in the March 4 Advance.