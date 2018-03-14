Housing project hinges on city tax program

ALGONA — Construction of the first houses of a new housing development on the east side of town could begin as early as this spring. If the project happens could depend on assistance from the Algona City Council.

“There is a need across Algona for more affordable housing. The city, itself, has approached us on occasions to see if we could come up with more affordable housing to meet the needs,” said Darren Tietz, who is the architect behind the housing development on approximately 15 acres along Finn Drive. “There is a gap between the $200,000 and $350,000 home prices. That is the biggest push to try to get where we’re going.”

Tietz is working with private investors and the Good Samaritan Society Algona on a two-fold project. One portion involves working with the Good Samaritan on a 55-and-older senior living community. The concept would be the same as one already present in Sioux Falls, S.D. It would include twin homes and a varying degree of services like lawn care and snow removal.