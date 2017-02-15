Housing ‘definite’ issue in county

ALGONA — After three hours of discussion, many came away with the feeling that Kossuth County has a housing issue.

“I think there was a lot of very good, substantial information that was given from the communities and our business leaders that housing is definitely an issue,” said Kossuth/Palo Alto County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Maureen Elbert. “It is an impact in our area. It sounds very strong that we’re lacking in housing rental available.”

KPACEDC hosted a meeting to discuss housing needs assessment on Feb. 9 in its offices in Algona. Matt Mullins of Maxfield Research and Consulting was also on hand to hear some of the discussion and facilitate the event.

Mullins said there were some good comments from the local community, city administrators, clerks and local business owners on the challenges for economic and housing and how they relate to each other and go hand-in-hand.

For more on this story, please see the Feb. 16 issue of the Algona Upper Des Moines.