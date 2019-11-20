'Hot Shot' violinist on PAC stage Tuesday

A unique show comes to the Wilcox Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 26. That's when Julliard-trained violinist Timothy Chooi takes the stage for two performances at 2:30 and 7 p.m.

"Timothy Chooi's show is one of the most approachable programs a young, hot shot violinist could offer," said Julie Murphy, president of the Kossuth County Concert Association Board of Directors.

