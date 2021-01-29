Home / Home

Hormel Foods recognizes PFI in Algona

Fri, 01/29/2021 - 7:16am admin1

Hormel Foods presented its 2019 Spirit of Excellence Award to the PFI plant in Algona.

In a letter, Hames P. Snee, president, CEO and chairman of the board of Austin, Minn.,-based Hormel Foods, informed Gary Schiltz, general manager in Algona, that PFI “has earned this prestigious award by demonstrating the highest levels of quality, delivery, service and customer support throughout the year.”

 

Get the full story in the Jan. 28 Advance.

