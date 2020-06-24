Hormel’s effort to keep COVID out has resulted in zero cases

ALGONA—The motto at the Hormel Foods Algona Plant is to “Keep COVID-19 out!” The branded food processing plant has had zero confirmed positives for any of its employees since the pandemic hit in March.

“It has to do with getting out in front with proactive measures early,” Joe Muzik, plant manager, said. “The pandemic has taught us about resilience. Between navigating the various procedures we’ve implemented to keep people safe and meeting customer needs, no doubt it has been a challenging endeavor.”

