Hoover wins Algona at-large seat; other races decided across Kossuth County, area

KOSSUTH COUNTY—Brad Hoover, who was appointed to the Algona City Council late in the summer, earned an at-large seat for the next four years by defeating Sarah Mayer and Carl Westling in Tuesday’s city elections.

Unofficial results late Tuesday night showed Hoover with 229 votes or 40 percent. Mayer had 180 votes or 31.5 percent and Westling had 163 votes or 28.5 percent.

There were no surprises in the Algona elections as all of the other seats were uncontested. Mayor Rick Murphy won re-election with 546 votes or 98 percent. Ward 1 Councilman Rodney Davis had 114 votes or 99 percent. Ward 3 Councilwoman Jodi Alt had 112 votes or 100 percent. Tyler Gibney, appointed earlier this year, won the other at-large seat with 489 votes or 98.4 percent.

In the Algona School Board elections, incumbents Rodney Davis with 776 votes, Gloria Bartelt with 718 votes and Jay Limbaugh with 760 votes were all re-elected – there were 13 write-in votes.

Because all of the votes have to be canvassed by the board of supervisors, the results are not final.

Kossuth area results

• Bancroft council at-large, vote for 3: Paul Ingalls 133, Brandon Berte 55, Corey Rasch 51, Jay Johnson 111, Jaimes Looft 70, Jeremy John Fraker 50.

• Burt mayor: Christy Skilling 80, Floyd Lavrenz 78. Burt council at-large, vote for 2: Richard Richter 65, Roger Giddings 31, Harold Lavrenz 23, Terry Briggs 63, Mark Tacheny 114. Burt council at-large vacancy: Connie Kadow 94.

• Corwith mayor: Matt Hobscheidt 34, write-in 1. Council at-large, pick 2: Tim Poage 30, write-ins 19.

• Cylinder mayor: Harry Bormann 18. Council at-large, pick 5: Cary Anderson 18, Adam Timothy Kerr 16, Deb Weisbrod 17, Kurt Bonnstetter 18, Greg Sween 17, write-in 1.

• Fenton council at-large, pick 3: Arthur Pixler 40, Gary Jentz 37, write-ins 27.

• Lakota council at-large, pick 3: Brittany Price 27, Paul Hagedorn 23, Debra Steven 19.

• Ledyard mayor: Write-ins 9. Ledyard council at-large, pick 2: Jeremy Thompson 10, write-ins 9.

• Lone Rock mayor: Write-ins 17. Lone Rock council at-large, pick 2: Randy Bollinger 27, Bill Helton 24, write-ins 2.

• Lu Verne mayor: Kevin McPeak 50, Dennis Holmes 26, write-in 1. Lu Verne council at-large, pick 2: Cody Holmes 59, Carter Nath 61, write-in 7. Lu Verne council at-large vacancy: Kelsey Casey 68, write-in 1.

• Swea City mayor: Wendy Zielske 81, write-ins 11.

• Swea City council at-large, pick 2: Cal Wolterman 50, Nicole Hoye 75, Randolph Perdue 68, write-ins 2. Swea City council at-large vacancy: Tonja Cook 87, write-ins 2.

• Titonka council at-large, pick 2: Arnold Johnson 38, Terry Manwarren 14, write-ins 117. Titonka council at-large vacancy: Jeffrey Watkins 82, Nicholas Harms 83, write-ins 14.

• Wesley mayor: Craig Larson 80, Steve Youngwirth 45, write-in 1. Wesley council at-large, pick 2: Israel Gomez 89, Melissa Johnson 119, write-ins 6.

• West Bend mayor: Marilyn Schutz 78, write-ins 7. West Bend council at-large, pick 2: Chris Newton 69, Grant Gearhart 73, write-ins 4.

• Whittemore mayor: Dan Elbert 36, write-in 1. Whittemore council at-large, pick 2: Karla Walker 32, Stuart Simonson 36, write-ins 2.

• Armstrong mayor: Travis Schueller 148, write-ins 14. Council at-large, pick 3: Arden N. Kinnander 145, Ronald Trenary 103, write-ins 133.

• Woden mayor: Paul Buns 33, write-ins 25. Council at-large, pick 3: Dylan Brandt 32, David Ewald 33, Jeff Stucki 49, James Shanks Sr. 24, William L. Rout 40, and Paul TerBeek 12.

• Lu Verne School Board at-large, pick 2: Charles Legler 196, Meredith Collins 198, write-ins 6.

• West Hancock School Board, director at-large: John Harle 480, write-ins 5. District 1: Angela Johnson 461, write-ins 3. District 3: Jay Burgardt 330, Jennifer Weiland 210, write-in 1. District 4: Vacancy Kevin Wilson 488, write-ins 3. Vacancy: Jennifer Bixel 482, write-in 1.

• North Kossuth School Board, District 1: Philip Albers 256, write-ins 6. District 2: Roger Hagedorn 231, write-ins 17.

• North Iowa School Board, District 1: Cody Wirtjes 311, write-in 1. District 3: Brian Plath 297, write-ins 7. Director at-large, pick 2: Thomas Balvance 130, Jared Viergutz 168, Rachel Wubben 260, write-ins 3.

• North Union School Board, District 1: Jennifer VonBank 300, write-ins 5. District 2: Arthur Pixler 262, write-in 2. Director at-large: Gene Miller 275, write-in 4.

• Twin Rivers School Board, director at-large, pick 2: Kristyn Olson 110, write-ins 11. Director district at-large vacancy: Daniel Dahl 106, write-ins 2.

• West Bend-Mallard School Board, director at-large, pick 3: Chris Montag 162, Lisa Traub 157, David Bruellman 142, write-ins 14.

• Iowa Central Community College Board, District 2: Brandon Michael Wessels 1,442, write-ins 9.

• Iowa Lakes Community College Board, District 7: Robert Jennings 868, write-ins 4. District 6: Pat Kibbie 1,120, write-ins 9.

• North Iowa Area Community College Board, District 1: David Steffens 1,631, write-ins 14. District 8: Debra Hill 1,613, write-ins 6.