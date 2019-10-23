Honoring those who have fallen

ALGONA — Emotions ran deep for Gold Star family members and those who heard their stories at the Wilcox Performing Arts Center on Saturday.

“Kids are out there fighting for our freedom at this very moment,” said Dan Robinson, a Gold Star family member who lost his son, Heath, on Aug. 6, 2011. “The patriotic part of it is something our country has so much because of our veterans, because of those who serve and that is something we can’t take for granted.”

Robinson joined fellow Gold Star family member, Kristie Tumilson Viera, on the stage in the Wilcox Performing Arts Center. Tumilson Viera lost her brother, Petty Officer 1st Class Jon T. Tumilson, on the same mission Robinson lost his son, Senior Chief Petty Officer Heath Robinson, along with more than 30 others in Afghanistan. Both were Navy Seals.

For more on this article see the Oct. 24 issue of Kossuth County Advance.