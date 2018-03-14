Honoring a special lady and her family
LAKOTA — Donna Christ does not want a special evening for her after her husband, David, died earlier this year. However, those closest to her told her they were going to do it anyway.
“This is a way to give back to a family that has given to the communities in northern Kossuth County and around the area,” said Annette Valvick, who is helping coordinate the event, “The measure of a man…The love of a community.”
It will be held on Sunday, March 18, from 4-8 p.m., at the Lakota Eagle Center. It will include a performance by the Scott Larson Band, a hog roast, live auction, and silent auction.
“In my opinion, it is a way for the community to come together and honor David, who is very community-minded,” Valvick said. “He was always the guy in the background, doing the dishes, never in the spotlight, but always helping everybody.”For more on this story, please see the March 15 issue of the Kossuth County Advance