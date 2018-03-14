Honoring a special lady and her family

LAKOTA — Donna Christ does not want a special evening for her after her husband, David, died earlier this year. However, those closest to her told her they were going to do it anyway.

“This is a way to give back to a family that has given to the communities in northern Kossuth County and around the area,” said Annette Valvick, who is helping coordinate the event, “The measure of a man…The love of a community.”

It will be held on Sunday, March 18, from 4-8 p.m., at the Lakota Eagle Center. It will include a performance by the Scott Larson Band, a hog roast, live auction, and silent auction.

“In my opinion, it is a way for the community to come together and honor David, who is very community-minded,” Valvick said. “He was always the guy in the background, doing the dishes, never in the spotlight, but always helping everybody.”