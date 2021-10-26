Home / Home

Honoring Heroes - event returns to Lakota

Tue, 10/26/2021 - 7:12pm admin1
By: 
Kim Wegener

LAKOTA—Since its inception a decade ago, the annual Hunting with Heroes event based in Lakota has had an impact on countless veterans. Each year since 2011, a group of up to four to six veterans from a wounded combat battalion stationed in Camp Lejeune, N.C. and a handful of alumni from previous years arrive in Iowa in November to hunt for a week and be honored with first class accommodations all paid for by generous sponsors. 

This year’s group is tentatively slated to be in the Lakota area from Nov. 9-15. 

 

For the full story, see the Oct. 28 Advance. 

