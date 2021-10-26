Honoring Heroes - event returns to Lakota

LAKOTA—Since its inception a decade ago, the annual Hunting with Heroes event based in Lakota has had an impact on countless veterans. Each year since 2011, a group of up to four to six veterans from a wounded combat battalion stationed in Camp Lejeune, N.C. and a handful of alumni from previous years arrive in Iowa in November to hunt for a week and be honored with first class accommodations all paid for by generous sponsors.

This year’s group is tentatively slated to be in the Lakota area from Nov. 9-15.

