Hometown Furniture opens in Algona

ALGONA—It was a soft opening last Friday morning, but customers were on hand immediately at the new Hometown Furniture store here.

It’s a second store in the current portfolio of Kerry and Angie Walters, who have a Hometown Furniture location in Viroqua, Wis. They live about two hours north of there in Hayward, Wis.

The new-to-Algona business opened at the intersection of State and Jones streets, the entry point to downtown, in the building that previously was home to Furniture Barn, which closed in 2020.

