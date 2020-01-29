Home / Home

Historical Society seeks city funds

Wed, 01/29/2020 - 3:30pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

The Kossuth County Historical Society has approached the city of Algona to help fund an area between the museum and a building to the north to make it more attractive and user-friendly.

"The first thing is safety," said Jan Ricke, president of the Kossuth Historical Society Board of Directors. "So many people walk through that area when they come out of the parking lot."

Read all about it in the Jan. 30 Kossuth County Advance.

