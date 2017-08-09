Historical schoolhouse place to see

The historic Riverdale Township Schoolhouse was relocated to the Kossuth County Fairgrounds shortly before the opening day of the 2015 fair.

After a few years of struggling to find an individual or organization to take the Riverdale Township’s former school house, the Kossuth County Fair Board in cooperation with the Kossuth County Historical Society and the Kossuth County Ag and Motorsport Museum, brought the school to its current location just north of the Floral Hall.

“It is an attraction for all ages to see what it was like back in the day,” remarked Mel Haler, Fair Board president.

Moving the schoolhouse was a lengthy process, involving many individuals to prepare the new slab, lift the building, transport it, lay it to rest and restore the building to its former glory.

