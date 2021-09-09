High hopes for iJAG program at AHS

ALGONA—This fall, Algona Community Schools and Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG) are partnering to launch a program that will increase graduation rates, improve workforce skills, and help students successfully transition to life after high school. Up to 45 Algona High School juniors and seniors will participate in iJAG which is offered during the school day, for academic credit. Students must face at least three significant barriers to success to be eligible for programming.

