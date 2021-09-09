He's first new monsignor in 23 years in Sioux City diocese

SIOUX CITY— For the first time in 23 years, the Diocese of Sioux City is welcoming a new monsignor to the northwest Iowa Catholic community.

Bishop Walker Nickless received confirmation from the Vatican that Father Edward Girres, retired priest and rector of the Shrine of the Grotto of the Redemption, has been given the title of monsignor, and “is worthy of the pontifical honor of Chaplain to His Holiness.”

See the full story in the Sept. 9 Advance.