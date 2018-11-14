Home / Home

Heroes go hunting at Lakota

Wed, 11/14/2018 - 3:40pm admin1
By: 
Nathan Moore

The eighth year of Lakota Hunting with Heroes banquet again packed the Lakota Eagle Center shoulder-to-shoulder with an event that not only recognized the Marines that visited and hunted for the week with the Wounded Warrior program, but also honored the veterans that attended.

Rob Driver, one of the Marines, said this week and the banquet were “incredible.”

“When you speak Lakota, Iowa, and this organization – Family, support and love is the three words that come to mind,” he said. Driver said he has been involved ....

See the full story in the Nov. 15 Kossuth County Advance

