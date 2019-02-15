Her world expands with FFA visit to South Africa
Alan Van Ormer
A young Algona woman's first trip out of the country included a 14-hour flight to Johannesburg, South Africa, and provided a life-changing view of the world.
Alexis Berte, 19, the daughter of Pat and Nancy Berte, participated in the International Leadership Seminar for state FFA officers, a 12-day trip that consisted of agricultural and cultural experiences.
