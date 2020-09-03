Her goal: Make Kossuth County Extension a household name

CLARION—The new regional director for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Sarah Merrifield, is excited to meet people and see what she can do to help people, especially staff in Kossuth County.

Merrifield said her goal is to make Extension more of a household name.

Merrifield graduated from Iowa State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in family consumer science.

“I liked the theory behind the classes,” she said. “I liked human development and working with people. It was a good fit. In family consumer science you work from birth to elderly. It matched my career goal.”

