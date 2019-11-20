Henry Stone announces run for Statehouse

Henry Stone, an Air Force veteran and RV sales consultant in Forest City, announced he will seek election to the Iowa House as a Republican in District 7, which includes Winnebago and Emmet counties and portions of Kossuth Coutny, according to a press realease.

Stone was raised in a military family and spent his early childhood in different states and countries. He joined the Air Force 10 days after graduating from high school.

Read the complete story in the Nov. 21 Kossuth County Advance.