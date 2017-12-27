Helping those in need in the county

WESLEY — Thinking back five years ago, Mandie Studer recalls the one moment teaching her Vacation Bible School that has turned hers and other lives around.

“We had the three crosses up and a little boy said, ‘who is on those crosses? What is it for?” she recalls. “He didn’t know who Jesus was. I knew right then we have to get out there. Everyone thinks that people are going to come to you for help, but they’re not.”

That one moment launched the concept of “Pay it Forward Always,” a nonprofit organization that raises money to help those in local communities. “I got this thing screaming in my head, ‘Mandie, this is your path,’” she said. “It is not about the gift. It is about our presence.”

