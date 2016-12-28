Home / Home

Heavy snow causes several accidents

Wed, 12/28/2016 - 1:49pm admin1
Alan Van Ormer

Friday morning’s snowstorm caused several accidents in Kossuth County. One major accident near Burt found seven passengers transported to area health facilities.

Kossuth County Emergency Management Coordinator Dave Penton said during a 4-5 hour period Friday morning there was winter driving conditions with heavy and mushy snow. “It was difficult travel,” he said.

There were several accidents around the county because of the weather and the slippery conditions.

A major accident occurred on Highway 169. Seven people were transported to Kossuth Regional Health Center and treated for injuries.

 

