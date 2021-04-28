Hearings ID’d concerns, barriers, solutions for Kossuth SWCD 5-year soil, water plan

ALGONA—Work will soon begin on a five-year soil and water conservation plan for Kossuth County.

Following two public input meetings, the Kossuth County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) commissioners and any working group members they want to invite will join Madison Conley, Conservation Districts of Iowa northwest planning coordinator, to finalize a plan.

The first meeting mostly identified soil and water resources concerns. The second meeting developed lists of barriers and potential solutions. Check out the complete list in the April 29 Advance.