Hearing the story of The Algona Nativity Scene

ALGONA — The reason that people flock to The Algona Nativity Scene during the Christmas season is the story.

“It has become a family tradition,” said Marvin Chickering, who has been a mainstay at the Algona Nativity Scene for many years. “This is heartwarming in itself. There are so many people who come to our town clueless of the story.”

Several times when people have walked through the doors, Chickering said they would say things like “I was alive during that era. Why didn’t I know about this?’

The Algona Nativity Scene, located in the Kossuth County Fairgrounds, is open through Dec. 31 on Saturday and weekdays from 2-8 p.m. and on Sunday and Christmas from noon until 8 p.m.

