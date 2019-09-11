Hearing draws comments on wind project

The partianship was clear during the public hearing for the Kossuth Wind Energy Project, as letters read by Kossuth County Engineer Doug Miller, both in favor of the project and against, received applause from roughly a third and two-thirds of the room, respectively.

The hearing was held by the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Columbia Events Center in Algona. It centered on the wind energy plan submitted by Invenergy, which is for 84 wind towers in an area south and east of Algona and south and west of Wesley. The supervisors must approve the plan before the towers can be erecteed.

Read the complete story in the Sept. 12 Kossuth County Advance.