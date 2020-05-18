Health department identifies two more COVID-19 case in Kossuth County, total at 7

UPDATED: Wednesday afternoon, May 20, the Kossuth County Public Health Department identified two additional cases of COVID-19 in Kossuth County, bringing the total to 7. One of the new cases falls into the 18-40-year-old age group and the other falls into the 41-60-year-old age group; both are recovering at home.

Here is the story that was published in the Thursday, May 21, edition of the Advance, printed ahead of Wednesday's announcement:

ALGONA—The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Kossuth County Public Health identified three more local cases of COVID-19 from last week through Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total of positive cases up to four.

The information came from press releases and social media posts. They stated the most recent cases fell into the 18-40-year-old age group. Officials did not disclose any other details about the individuals, the severity of their cases or how they came to be tested.

“We continue to remind residents to take preventive measures to slow the spread of this virus,” said Kossuth County Public Health Director Lynzie Nilles. “It’s important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing – this simply means to stay away from groups of people and to keep a 6-foot distance from other individuals.”

The release said symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever (100.4 or greater) and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, call your health care provider before going into the office or clinic, the release instructed. It stated the provider may have special instructions and will determine if you should be tested.

Health officials said all residents should:

• Stay home as much as possible. Leave only for essential errands like groceries or getting medication. When you run these errands, send only one person from the household, if possible.

• Stay home when even mildly ill (the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t prevent you from your everyday activities)

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

For up-to-date information, visit the IDPH webpage at idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter @IAPublicHealth. You can also follow Kossuth County Emergency Management and/or KEPT on Facebook for local information.