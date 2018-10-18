Home / Home

Harvest starting slowly

Thu, 10/18/2018 - 9:09am admin1
'Mind blowing we would be this wet'
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Saturated corn and soybean fields are creating havoc for the fall harvest.

“In 26 years of planting and harvesting, this year has been one of the most challenging years I’ve had in agriculture, said Stu Swanson, District 2 Iowa Corngrowers Association director. “There has been 100 percent more rain than in a normal year. It is mind blowing that we would be this wet.”

Kossuth County Farm Bureau President Jeff Schutjer has seen harvest get off to a slow start before. “We can get a lot done in a short period of time if the weather cooperates.”

For more on this story, please see the Oct 18th issue of the Kossuth County Advance

