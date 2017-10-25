Halloween festivities across Kossuth County

Tiny costume covered-feet pattering along sidewalks in search of the mother load of all treats will soon be underway as Halloween festivities are scheduled throughout the county, beginning on Saturday, Oct. 28 and culminating on Halloween night with numerous trick-or-treating hours throughout the county.

From pumpkin carving to homes bedecked with Halloween creations, citizens are already preparing for the holiday that greets kids with the excitement of a sugar rush, teenagers with a scare and every age with the opportunity to dress up in an out of the world fashion.

