Groundbreaking for ILCC addition

ALGONA — Iowa Lakes Community College, Algona campus welcomed an interruption to its Wednesday schedules as it hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new campus addition.

Located behind the current ILCC structure, the recently rain sprinkled worksite served as a well-padded, soft area for opening addresses, groundbreaking speeches and turning over the green lawn.

“The business addition here in Algona, along with our other projects, is the culmination of listening to our business partners, our community members, students, faculty and staff. When this project is completed, the Algona campus will have expanded business programming to serve students, including entrepreneurial offerings thanks to the Donald Tietz Charitable Foundation,” remarked Valerie Newhouse, college president in a press release.

