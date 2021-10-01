Groundbreaking held for Kueck Industrial Park

Shovelers turned dirt to signify the groundbreaking for the new Kueck Industrial Park.

ALGONA—The Algona Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Sept. 24, for the Kueck Industrial park. In 2019, the city of Algona purchased 55 acres of farmland northeast of town (east of Snap-on Tools) to be developed as the next phase of the city’s industrial park.

