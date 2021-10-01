Home / Home

Groundbreaking held for Kueck Industrial Park

Fri, 10/01/2021 - 9:34am admin1
By: 
Amy Frankl-Brandt

Shovelers turned dirt to signify the groundbreaking for the new Kueck Industrial Park.

 

ALGONA—The Algona Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Sept. 24, for the Kueck Industrial park. In 2019, the city of Algona purchased 55 acres of farmland northeast of town (east of Snap-on Tools) to be developed as the next phase of the city’s industrial park.  

 

See the Sept. 30 Advance for full details. 

 

 

