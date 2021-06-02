Grotto to have outdoor celebration

WEST BEND—The West Bend Grotto, which relies mostly on donations, had to cancel its annual banquet dinner normally held in the winter due to COVID. To make up for the lack of that fundraising event there will be a summer fundraiser on June 12, all outside, weather permitting. There will be personal tour guides, a silent auction, musical entertainment by Emma Elsbecker, and food and refreshments will be available for purchase from, the West Bend Golf and Country Club, Double M Concessions, Schmidt’s BBQ & Catering and the Grotto Ice Cream Shop.

