Grote Company acquires PFI

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, has formally announced its acquisition of Precision Food Innovations (PFI), a manufacturer of sanitary conveying equipment, from Precision, Inc.

PFI’s operations and employee bases in Algona and Pella in Iowa and San Antonio, Texas, will be unchanged as a result of the acquisition. Integration of the businesses will occur over the next several months. The acquisition was effective Aug. 13, a press release stated.

