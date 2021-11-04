Home / Home

Grote Company acquires PFI

Thu, 11/04/2021 - 12:56pm admin1

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Grote Company, an industrial food slicing and assembly equipment manufacturer, has formally announced its acquisition of Precision Food Innovations (PFI), a manufacturer of sanitary conveying equipment, from Precision, Inc. 

PFI’s operations and employee bases in Algona and Pella in Iowa and San Antonio, Texas, will be unchanged as a result of the acquisition. Integration of the businesses will occur over the next several months. The acquisition was effective Aug. 13, a press release stated.

 

Get more on this story and Grote Company in the Nov. 4 Advance. 

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here