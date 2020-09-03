Home / Home

Grassley says handling of COVID might be different after we learned more

Thu, 09/03/2020 - 8:34am admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

ALGONA—When asked how the United States government handled the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley said his thoughts may have been different today than it was back in March.

“If you would have asked me on March 10, I would say we have to shut this place down, we don’t know what the virus is, we have to ask people to stay home,” Grassley said during a visit at the Citizens Community Credit Union in Algona on Tuesday, Aug. 25. “I think now I would answer a little bit different. We’re learning there are problems when everybody is shut up.”

Kossuth County Advance

14 E. Nebraska St.

Algona, IA 50511  

Phone: (515) 295-3535

Fax: (515) 295-7217

news@algona.com

ads@algona.com

circulation@algona.com

www.algona.com

www.facebook.com/hallmarkintegratedmedia/

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here