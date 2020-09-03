Grassley says handling of COVID might be different after we learned more

ALGONA—When asked how the United States government handled the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley said his thoughts may have been different today than it was back in March.

“If you would have asked me on March 10, I would say we have to shut this place down, we don’t know what the virus is, we have to ask people to stay home,” Grassley said during a visit at the Citizens Community Credit Union in Algona on Tuesday, Aug. 25. “I think now I would answer a little bit different. We’re learning there are problems when everybody is shut up.”