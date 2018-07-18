Governor finds out firsthand about Leadership Algona

ALGONA – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg gave a thumbs up to the program after learning more about – and seeing evidence of – Leadership Algona during a stop in the community last Thursday.

The state's top executives visited Innovations Salon & Spa, Cafe Boutique, and Repeat Boutique, where they met with owner Stacey Besch and Algona Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Vicki Mallory to discuss the chamber's 15-year-old leadership program.

After hearing about the program, the governor said a lot of communities are struggling, but that "sometimes they just need a place to start. We may be getting back in touch with you. We are looking for communities that are doing it right."



