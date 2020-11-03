Home / Home

GOP wins Kossuth County Seats

Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:39pm admin1

Kossuth County Republicans had something to celebrate Tuesday night as representatives of their party won a series of local races.

Republican Roger Fisher defeated Democrat Bo Miller in the race for sheriff, 5,150 to 3,797.

Republican Tammy Eden defeated incumbent Kossuth County Auditor Amber Garman, 4,828 to 4,054.

Republican incumbent Roger Tjarks defeated Brad Engelby in a District 5 Supervisor race, 1,080 to 676.

Kossuth County also voted in favor of Donald Trump for president, Joni Ernst for the U.S. Senate, Randy Feenstra for state senate, and Henry Stone and Terry Baxter for state representative. Feenstra, Stone and Baxter won their races Tuesday night, and Trump and Ernst were leading into the early morning hours.

A full election report can be found in the Thursday, Nov. 5 edition of the Kossuth County Advance.

