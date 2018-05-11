Home / Home

A golf course with 9,000 flowers

Fri, 05/11/2018 - 3:30pm admin1
By: 
Alan VanOrmer

SPRING VALLEY GOLF COURSE — A first impression always brings people back — in this case to a golf course — once the more than 9,000 flowers and plants start blooming in July, that is.

“I want to make sure by the time you get to the second hole you will remember the first 20-30 minute experience. That is kind of what sticks in your head,” said Curt Berte, the architect of a flower and plant arrangement that has kept people coming back for more than golfing just to see the beauty of the landscape at the 18-hole golf course southeast of Algona.

For more on this story, please see the May 10th issue of the Kossuth County Advance

