A 'Go Be Kind' paint job for a faithful church member

ALGONA — Members of Algona Faith took the Go Be Kind! campaign to another level on Saturday, when at least 12 people scraped and painted the home of Carolyn Marshall.

“She loves God. She loves people. That is really the gospel boiled down,” said the Rev. Rob Thoreson. “It is nice to do something unexpected for somebody.”



For more on this story, please see the June 28th issue of the Kossuth County Advance