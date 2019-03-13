Home / Home

Glass artists newest Stinson exhibitors

Wed, 03/13/2019

Stinson Prairie Arts Council's newest exhibition will likely leave visitors in glassy-eyed awe.

Glass fusion artists Jim and Julie Vermeer of Humboldt will have their work on display Monday, March 17 through Friday, April 12 at Algona Publishing, 14 E. Nebraska St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays. The community can meet the Vemeers and see and hear about their glass art at a reception Thursday, March 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Algona Publishing.

Read more about the exhibition and the artists in the March 14 Advance.

