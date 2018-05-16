Gifford opens his seventh ‘vape’ store in Algona

The forecast might be calling for clouds and a chance of rain, but the clouds in Marcus Gifford’s new vape shop aren’t bringing in any storms.

“We’re here to take those addicted to traditional tobacco and provide them with a different type of nicotine,” Gifford said.

Gifford is the owner of Clouds Over, located at 306 E. State St. The Algona City Council approved a cigarette permit for Clouds Over on Monday, May 7. The business is an over-the-counter alternative nicotine/vapor store.

He was raised in Algona and received his GED in 2002. After enlisting in the U.S. Army, he was introduced to vaping while deployed in Germany.

